Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Declines By 83.6%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

AMBBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Ambu A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

Shares of Ambu A/S stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. Ambu A/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $58.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10.

Ambu A/S develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors, as well as related airway management products comprising video laryngoscopes, double and single lumen tubes, and endobronchial blockers; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.