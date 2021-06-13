Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 125.0%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of AMCON Distributing stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308 shares, compared to its average volume of 676. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.13. AMCON Distributing has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.48 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.75.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $378.51 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

