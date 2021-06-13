Short Interest in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Increases By 799.4%

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, a growth of 799.4% from the May 13th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,897,000 after buying an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,507 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 661,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 46,376 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 437,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 45,428 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FRA stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.95. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $13.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

