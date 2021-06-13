Short Interest in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Expands By 104.4%

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a growth of 104.4% from the May 13th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 785,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 285,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BRF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,520,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,984,000 after buying an additional 238,263 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BRF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,294,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,836,000 after acquiring an additional 688,001 shares during the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE BRFS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,044,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,445,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.91.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRFS. Bank of America downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.40 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.04.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.