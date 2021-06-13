Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Declines By 80.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Equitable Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 11,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62.
Equitable Financial Company Profile
