Short Interest in Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) Declines By 80.0%

Equitable Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQFN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Equitable Financial stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. 11,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256. Equitable Financial has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.62.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts; recorder checks; online and mobile banking; remote deposit capture; voice banking; credit card processing; debit and gift cards; and safe deposit boxes.

