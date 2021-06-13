Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Expands By 307.3%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 307.3% from the May 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $46.13 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.40.

