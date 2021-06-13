Short Interest in Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Rises By 269.8%

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRXM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 269.8% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,574,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CRXM stock remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. 495,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,871. Gene Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05.
About Gene Biotherapeutics
