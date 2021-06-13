Short Interest in Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Rises By 4,811.1%

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 4,811.1% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SNSR opened at $35.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 52-week low of $22.88 and a 52-week high of $35.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,193,000 after acquiring an additional 195,471 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 35,672 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 225,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,836,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 27,232 shares in the last quarter.

