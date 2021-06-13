Short Interest in H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Declines By 49.5%

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the May 13th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNNMY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. 7,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,787. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 500.00 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.93. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $5.22.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HNNMY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

