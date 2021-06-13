Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Increases By 648.2%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 648.2% from the May 13th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of HXGBY stock opened at $14.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39. Hexagon AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75.

Get Hexagon AB (publ) alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $1.5403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexagon AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.