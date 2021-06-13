Short Interest in JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) Expands By 200.0%

JER Investors Trust Inc. (OTCMKTS:JERT) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS JERT remained flat at $$0.04 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,048. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04. JER Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get JER Investors Trust alerts:

About JER Investors Trust

JER Investors Trust Inc, a specialty finance company, focuses on managing various commercial real estate structured finance products. Its products include commercial mortgage backed securities, mezzanine loans, B-Notes, and mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for JER Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JER Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.