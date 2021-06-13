Short Interest in Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Rises By 71,900.0%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 71,900.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS KRKNF opened at $0.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51. Kraken Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $0.93.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells software-centric sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic systems for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. The company offers AquaPix Miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaVision, an underwater laser imaging system.

