Short Interest in Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Drops By 80.0%

Leoni Ag (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LNNNY stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.61. 800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,619. Leoni has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81.

Get Leoni alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Leoni in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.