Short Interest in Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Grows By 342.3%

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 342.3% from the May 13th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MURGY traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $28.22. The company had a trading volume of 18,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,188. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77.

MURGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

