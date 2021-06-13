Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Expands By 146.0%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the May 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,394.2 days.
NN Group stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.
About NN Group
Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.