Short Interest in NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Expands By 146.0%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 697,100 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the May 13th total of 283,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,394.2 days.

NN Group stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.36. 1,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.68. NN Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments.

