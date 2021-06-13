Short Interest in Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Decreases By 61.1%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the May 13th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKRKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NKRKY traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $20.47. 649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a one year low of $10.79 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.27.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

