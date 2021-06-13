Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Increases By 120.9%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,000 shares, an increase of 120.9% from the May 13th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $775,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in North Mountain Merger in the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock remained flat at $$9.76 on Friday. 4 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,690. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. North Mountain Merger has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

