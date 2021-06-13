Short Interest in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Grows By 2,250.0%

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 2,250.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NIM stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 214.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 18.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 122,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,612 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund in the first quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

