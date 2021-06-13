Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Increases By 200.0%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of OROVF remained flat at $$17.00 on Friday. Orient Overseas has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Orient Overseas (International) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

