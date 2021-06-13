Short Interest in PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) Declines By 99.7%

PharmChem, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCHM opened at $4.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79. PharmChem has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Get PharmChem alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

PharmChem, Inc provides PharmChek Sweat Patch that is used to detect drugs of abuse. Its PharmChek Sweat Patch uses sweat as the source and offers alternative to urine testing for cocaine, opiates, amphetamines, PCP, and marijuana. The company is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PharmChem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmChem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.