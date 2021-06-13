Short Interest in PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) Decreases By 87.5%

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPJE) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the May 13th total of 271,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,325,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PPJE stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 24,852,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,510,454. PPJ Healthcare Enterprises has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get PPJ Healthcare Enterprises alerts:

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Company Profile

PPJ Healthcare Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides automated healthcare reimbursement cycle, online health information digital-systems, and practice information management digital-system software to health care providers and general businesses worldwide. The company offers the Automated Biller, a medical billing system that allows physicians to bill their medical insurance claims at the point of service without data entry, coding, or billing personnel.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPJ Healthcare Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.