Short Interest in QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Drops By 88.6%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the May 13th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuoteMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on shares of QuoteMedia in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get QuoteMedia alerts:

QMCI stock remained flat at $$0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,585. QuoteMedia has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19.

Quotemedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for QuoteMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuoteMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.