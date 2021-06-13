Short Interest in Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Decreases By 64.8%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 64.8% from the May 13th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of UTG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,185. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $35.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 52,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $362,000.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

