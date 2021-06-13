Short Interest in Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Increases By 600.0%

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Get Samsonite International alerts:

OTCMKTS SMSEY opened at $11.22 on Friday. Samsonite International has a 12 month low of $4.47 and a 12 month high of $11.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42.

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of travel luggage bags worldwide. It offers luggage, business, computer, outdoor, casual, and women's bags; and travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices primarily under the Samsonite, Tumi, American Tourister, Speck, High Sierra, Gregory, Lipault, Kamiliant, Hartmann, and eBags brands, as well as other owned and licensed brand names.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.