Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 74.4%

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the May 13th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 78.0 days.

Shares of SMTGF remained flat at $$57.90 during trading hours on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.85.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised SMA Solar Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells solar and battery inverters, monitoring systems for photovoltaic (PV) systems, medium-voltage technology products, transformers, and chokes worldwide. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types, grid-connection and feeding into stand-alone grids, small house systems, and commercial systems; battery inverters for high-voltage batteries, on- and off-grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, storage solutions, and accessories; and preconfigured system components.

