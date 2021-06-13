Short Interest in The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) Decreases By 58.3%

The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CHN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the May 13th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CHN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,285. The China Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The China Fund by 20.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The China Fund by 19.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in The China Fund during the first quarter worth $251,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The China Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in The China Fund by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 127,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

The China Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of China that includes the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

