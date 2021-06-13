Short Interest in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Declines By 81.8%

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decline of 81.8% from the May 13th total of 1,170,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $697.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $44.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 251.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

