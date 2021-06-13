Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declines By 77.9%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 135,100 shares, a drop of 77.9% from the May 13th total of 612,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 729,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,701,000 after buying an additional 446,830 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,492,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,971,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,977,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 457,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,820,000 after purchasing an additional 189,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGLT opened at $86.54 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $104.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

