Short Interest in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Grows By 192.1%

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 192.1% from the May 13th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $47.82 and a 1 year high of $67.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

