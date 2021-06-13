Short Interest in Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Expands By 160.0%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 160.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Wharf stock opened at $7.23 on Friday. Wharf has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wharf from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

