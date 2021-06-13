Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify NV (AMS:LIGHT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €42.67 ($50.20).

LIGHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Signify in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Signify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12 month low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.