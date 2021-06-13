Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.03.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $198.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 8.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Simmons First National stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,995,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,035,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,259,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 153.7% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,041,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,614,000 after purchasing an additional 156,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,512,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

