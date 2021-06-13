Simon Joyner Buys 166,538 Shares of Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) Stock

Ozgrowth Limited (ASX:OZG) insider Simon Joyner acquired 166,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$40,468.73 ($28,906.24).

Simon Joyner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ozgrowth alerts:

On Friday, April 16th, Simon Joyner acquired 100,000 shares of Ozgrowth stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$21,700.00 ($15,500.00).

About Ozgrowth

Ozgrowth Limited is a fund launched and managed by Westoz Funds Management Pty Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm also invests in alternative investment markets. Ozgrowth Limited is based in Perth, Australia.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ozgrowth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ozgrowth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.