SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) versus BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) Critical Survey

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING) and BoxScore Brands (OTCMKTS:BOXS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SinglePoint -159.40% N/A -101.05% BoxScore Brands N/A N/A N/A

0.0% of SinglePoint shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of SinglePoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SinglePoint $2.88 million 9.40 -$4.03 million N/A N/A BoxScore Brands $80,000.00 7.97 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

BoxScore Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SinglePoint.

Risk & Volatility

SinglePoint has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BoxScore Brands has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SinglePoint and BoxScore Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SinglePoint 0 0 0 0 N/A BoxScore Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

About SinglePoint

SinglePoint Inc. focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and financing brokerage services. The company also operates as an online retailer of health, wealth, and lifestyle products; and supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers through online stores, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture. In addition, it offers mobile web credit card gateway services; and automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About BoxScore Brands

BoxScore Brands, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes various self-serve electronic kiosks and mall/airport co-branded islands in North America. It operates its kiosks in high-traffic host locations, such as big box stores, restaurants, malls, airports, casinos, universities, and colleges. The company was formerly known as U-Vend, Inc. and changed its name to BoxScore Brands, Inc. in February 2018. BoxScore Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

