SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 393,215 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 14.4% during the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 44.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

SKM opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.00. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

