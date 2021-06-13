SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.64

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.60, with a volume of 2655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $826.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.39 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 231,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in SLR Investment by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SLR Investment by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 537,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 54,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SLR Investment by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.87% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

