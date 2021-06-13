SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $24.18

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and traded as high as $27.05. SNC-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 1,103 shares changing hands.

SNCAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Maxim Group raised their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.