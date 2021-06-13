SnowSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $155,192.00 (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 13th. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $7.66 or 0.00020274 BTC on popular exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $155,192.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowSwap has traded 32.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00056542 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00167283 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.62 or 0.00189670 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.09 or 0.01160171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,703.92 or 0.99850289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,901 coins. SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap . The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

