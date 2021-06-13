SNS Financial Group LLC Has $319,000 Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

SNS Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.86 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $76.83 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.47.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

