SNS Financial Group LLC Takes $232,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $385,851,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,281,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 183.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,137,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679,622 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in General Mills by 14,091.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 943,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,490,000 after purchasing an additional 937,067 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

