Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC raised Société Générale Société anonyme to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Société Générale Société anonyme from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised Société Générale Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SCGLY opened at $6.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.93.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

