Solana (SOL) Price Hits $35.60 on Exchanges

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. Solana has a total market capitalization of $9.71 billion and approximately $314.80 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Solana coin can currently be purchased for approximately $35.60 or 0.00099163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00022444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.01 or 0.00788348 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00085495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.02 or 0.08131252 BTC.

Solana Coin Profile

Solana is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 494,519,162 coins and its circulating supply is 272,637,428 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

