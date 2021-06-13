SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $23,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $243.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $248.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.19 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total value of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

