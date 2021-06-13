SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SolarWinds Corporation designs and develops information technology management software. The Company offers solutions consisting of network performance monitoring, configuration, virtualization, database management, hosted logs, security and configuration. SolarWinds Corporation is based in TX, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a sell rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.36.

Shares of SWI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13. SolarWinds has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of SolarWinds stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $233,281,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $61,040,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $11,075,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $10,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

