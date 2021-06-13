Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,691. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.