Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 67.3% from the May 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,691. Sprott Focus Trust has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $9.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 29,264 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 155,606 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 57,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

