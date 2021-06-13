Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Short Interest Down 46.8% in May

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 173,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the May 13th total of 326,200 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:SII traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,630. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Sprott has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $47.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprott will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in Sprott by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,387,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 539,347 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at $9,422,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott in the 1st quarter worth $6,076,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after acquiring an additional 80,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

