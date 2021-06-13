StakedZEN (STZEN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,124.00

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One StakedZEN coin can currently be bought for about $80.20 or 0.00214360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StakedZEN has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $1,124.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakedZEN has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00056798 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00169066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00192758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $438.32 or 0.01171553 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,440.02 or 1.00069847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

