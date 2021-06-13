Stakinglab 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $54.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market capitalization of $1,460.24 and approximately $54.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00026912 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001512 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002580 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.