State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $775,000 Stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,436,000 after buying an additional 185,872 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $21,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $20,815,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.31. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.58 and a 1-year high of $146.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 1.86.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRTX. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $300,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $300,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,201,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,610 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

