State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $824,000 Stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $77.51 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CFO Joel Lebowitz sold 5,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $445,697.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,697.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cony D’cruz sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 986,831 shares of company stock valued at $73,143,546 over the last quarter.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.